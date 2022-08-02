First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

