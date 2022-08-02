First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 36.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

