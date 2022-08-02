First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Down 1.6%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.51. 29,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 75,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

