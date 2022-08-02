Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

FSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 140.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Down 1.7 %

FSR stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Fisker has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.