Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 45,642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

