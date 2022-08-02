Flywire (FLYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flywire stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $377,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,138,864 shares of company stock worth $41,824,817. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

