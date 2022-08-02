Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.11). 85,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 215,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.10).

Fonix Mobile Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,156.25.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and managed services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

