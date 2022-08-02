Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTV opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

