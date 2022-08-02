Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $77.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 0.0 %

Fortive stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.