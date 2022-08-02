Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $6,097,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.