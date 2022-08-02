Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$8.13 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

