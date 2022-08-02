FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5,318.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of FTI Consulting worth $40,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

