Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
