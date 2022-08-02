Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Head to Head Comparison

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20% Franklin BSP Realty Trust -47.93% 14.45% 1.97%

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.50 $534.09 million $2.22 23.23 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 8.11 $25.70 million ($3.06) -5.09

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 6 1 2.70 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $54.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

