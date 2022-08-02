Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.42. 68,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 251,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.
Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.
Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.
