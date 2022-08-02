Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.