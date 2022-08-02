Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th.

