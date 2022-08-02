Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 35,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 76,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

