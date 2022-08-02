GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.43-0.48 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

