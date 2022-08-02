Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Trading Down 1.6%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 10,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 46,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Golden Matrix Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

