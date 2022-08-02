Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Shares Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.45. 14,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 177,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.