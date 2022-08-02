Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Up 0.2%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 11,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 137,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $2,445,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

