Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Up 0.2%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 11,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 137,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $978,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $2,445,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gores Holdings IX
Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gores Holdings IX (GHIX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.