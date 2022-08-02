Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $790.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.64.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
