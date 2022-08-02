Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.73.

GH opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after buying an additional 192,563 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after buying an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

