Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 1,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.
Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.