Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 7,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
