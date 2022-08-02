Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOG opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.