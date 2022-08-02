Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.