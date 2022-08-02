HC Wainwright Trims Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Target Price to $5.25

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $5.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GORO. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gold Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Gold Resource Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.60.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

