Head-To-Head Analysis: NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NI has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $323.97 million 0.99 $8.42 million $0.04 377.34 Root $345.40 million 0.77 -$521.10 million ($1.99) -0.53

This table compares NI and Root’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 0.21% 0.19% 0.10% Root -137.46% -82.88% -33.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NI and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 7 2 0 2.10

Root has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 338.27%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than NI.

Summary

NI beats Root on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Root

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

