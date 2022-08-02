Head-To-Head Comparison: Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.35 $98.84 million N/A N/A Redfin $1.92 billion 0.47 -$109.61 million ($1.62) -5.26

Analyst Ratings

Douglas Elliman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Douglas Elliman and Redfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redfin 1 12 1 0 2.00

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Redfin has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.22%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Redfin -7.31% -53.87% -8.07%

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Redfin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.