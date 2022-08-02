Head to Head Comparison: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) vs. Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovis and Wound Management Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.84 $71.66 million $1.32 45.22 Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,030.05 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Enovis and Wound Management Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49%

Volatility & Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis beats Wound Management Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

