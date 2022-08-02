Head to Head Review: Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascend Wellness and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.27 -$122.66 million N/A N/A STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.35%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -29.10% -48.74% -12.62% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Generics, Consumer Healthcare, and Specialty. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes products such as OTC drugs, nutritional supplements and certain consumer healthcare products such as disinfectants and sunscreen. The Specialty segment includes branded generics, specialty generics, and biosimilars. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.