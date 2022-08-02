Head to Head Survey: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moxian (BVI) and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,025.70%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 88.89 -$2.74 million ($0.13) -7.69 So-Young International $265.58 million 0.32 -$1.32 million ($0.05) -15.99

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moxian (BVI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A So-Young International -1.93% 0.42% 0.31%

Summary

So-Young International beats Moxian (BVI) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

