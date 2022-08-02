HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 9th. HeartCore Enterprises had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 2.0 %

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

