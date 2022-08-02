Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,014,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,675,973 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $38,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

HLX stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

