Heritage Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

