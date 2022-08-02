Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.51, but opened at $62.38. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hexcel shares last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 4,605 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lifted their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.