Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Shares Down 2.6%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 47,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 842,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Hillstream BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

