HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 1,812,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,755,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $374.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.