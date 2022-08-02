Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Price Performance

HMPT opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $525.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Point Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

