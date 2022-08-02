Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) CFO Gregory P. Lewis Sells 5,011 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $191.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.