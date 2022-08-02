Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $193.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.43.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

