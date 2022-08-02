Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after purchasing an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

