Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.75

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

