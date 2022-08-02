HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.60.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

