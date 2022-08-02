Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.44.

HUM stock opened at $474.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.80 and its 200-day moving average is $441.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

