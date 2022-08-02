Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 597.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

