Hydro One (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter.

H stock opened at C$35.75 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$21.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.81.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

