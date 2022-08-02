Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Bought by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

HYZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

