Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.68-$0.94 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.68-$0.94 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Ichor

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ichor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

